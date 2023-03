Zarea Buys 70% In Wine Maker Domeniile Dealu Mare Urlati

Zarea Buys 70% In Wine Maker Domeniile Dealu Mare Urlati. ZAREA S.A, leader on the sparkling wine segment, is acquiring 70% of the shares of the group of firms DDMU (Domeniile Dealu Mare Urlati) founded by the Radulescu family, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily announced the transaction in its Tuesday edition, citing market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]