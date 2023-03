Digi Posts EUR1.5B Revenue and EUR85.3M Net Profit in 2022

Digi Posts EUR1.5B Revenue and EUR85.3M Net Profit in 2022. Digi Communications (DIGI.RO), the only telecom listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted EUR1.5 billion revenue in 2022, the year it sold its Hungarian operations, up from EUR1.28 billion in 2021, its financial report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]