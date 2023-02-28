 
February 28, 2023

Fondul Proprietatea Calls Shareholders On March 23 To Approve Distribution Of Dividends At 2.4% Yield
Feb 28, 2023

Fondul Proprietatea Calls Shareholders On March 23 To Approve Distribution Of Dividends At 2.4% Yield.

Franklin Templeton International, the manager of Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO), has summoned FP shareholders on March 23 for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings and one of the issues on the agenda targets the approval of the allocation of the remaining net accounting (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Passenger Traffic on Romania's Airports Higher in Jan 2023 Beats Jan 2020 Figures The year 2023 starts on an optimistic note for the air travel sector, as passenger traffic on Romania’s airports stood at more than 1.66 million in January, Romanian Airports Association (AAR) data show.

Event dedicated to women's contribution to sustainability hosted at Cotroceni Palace, with President Iohannis attending President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Wednesday, March 1, in the event Women in Sustainability, which will be hosted by the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. The meeting scheduled at noon will bring to the foreground the contribution of women, including those who are at the beginning of (...)

AROBS Transilvania Software Posts RON46.3M Net Profit in 2022 AROBS Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted RON300.9 million consolidated revenue in 2022, an increase of 58% on 2021.

President Iohannis: European Investment Bank-strategic partner for Romania President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting with the President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, Werner Hoyer on Monday, on the sidelines of the participation in the inaugural edition of the EIB Group Forum, which took place in Luxembourg. According to the Presidential Administration, (...)

iHunt Ends 2022 With RON4.5M Net Profit, 40% Lower YoY iHunt Technology Import-Export (HUNT.RO), a Ploiesti-based supplier and manufacturer of cell phones and gadgets, on Tuesday announced a 39.4% decline in its 2022 net profit, to RON4.5 million, from RON7.45 million reported in 2021, in line with the company’s annual preliminary financial (...)

IAR Brasov Reports Preliminary Net Profit Of RON14.2M For 2022, Down 40% Vs 2021 Romanian state-run aircraft repair and maintenance company IAR Brasov (IARV.RO) reported preliminary net profit of RON14.2 million for 2022, lower by 39.55% than the net result reported for 2021, amid 4.3% lower turnover of RON315.4 million, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily (...)

PM Ciuca: Japan is one of Romania's closest and most valued friends and partners Japan is one of Romania’s closest and most valued friends and partners, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday, adding that this is demonstrated by the fact that bilateral relations will be raised, soon, to the level of strategic partnership. PM Ciuca participated in the celebration of the (...)

 


