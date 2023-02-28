Fondul Proprietatea Calls Shareholders On March 23 To Approve Distribution Of Dividends At 2.4% Yield

Fondul Proprietatea Calls Shareholders On March 23 To Approve Distribution Of Dividends At 2.4% Yield. Franklin Templeton International, the manager of Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO), has summoned FP shareholders on March 23 for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings and one of the issues on the agenda targets the approval of the allocation of the remaining net accounting (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]