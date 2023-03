Winemaker Purcari Sees Revenue Up 22% to RON302.5M in 2022

Winemaker Purcari Sees Revenue Up 22% to RON302.5M in 2022. Purcari Wineries, a Moldovan winemaker listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol WINE, announced total revenue of RON302.5 million last year, up 22% from RON248.1 million in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]