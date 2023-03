Chimcomplex Reports RON263M Net Profit For 2022, Down 32% From 2021

Chimcomplex Reports RON263M Net Profit For 2022, Down 32% From 2021. Chimcomplex (CRC.RO), the leading producer and supplier of vital chemical substances in the region, with two industrial platforms in Onesti and Ramnicu Valcea, reported a net profit of RON263 million for 2022, down 32% on the year, as per its preliminary financial report released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]