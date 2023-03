President Iohannis: European Investment Bank-strategic partner for Romania

President Iohannis: European Investment Bank-strategic partner for Romania. President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting with the President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, Werner Hoyer on Monday, on the sidelines of the participation in the inaugural edition of the EIB Group Forum, which took place in Luxembourg. According to the Presidential Administration, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]