PM Ciuca: Japan is one of Romania’s closest and most valued friends and partners
Feb 28, 2023
Japan is one of Romania’s closest and most valued friends and partners, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday, adding that this is demonstrated by the fact that bilateral relations will be raised, soon, to the level of strategic partnership. PM Ciuca participated in the celebration of the (...)
