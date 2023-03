iHunt Ends 2022 With RON4.5M Net Profit, 40% Lower YoY

iHunt Ends 2022 With RON4.5M Net Profit, 40% Lower YoY. iHunt Technology Import-Export (HUNT.RO), a Ploiesti-based supplier and manufacturer of cell phones and gadgets, on Tuesday announced a 39.4% decline in its 2022 net profit, to RON4.5 million, from RON7.45 million reported in 2021, in line with the company’s annual preliminary financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]