IAR Brasov Reports Preliminary Net Profit Of RON14.2M For 2022, Down 40% Vs 2021

IAR Brasov Reports Preliminary Net Profit Of RON14.2M For 2022, Down 40% Vs 2021. Romanian state-run aircraft repair and maintenance company IAR Brasov (IARV.RO) reported preliminary net profit of RON14.2 million for 2022, lower by 39.55% than the net result reported for 2021, amid 4.3% lower turnover of RON315.4 million, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]