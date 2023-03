Meta Estate Trust Switches to RON6.5M Net Profit in 2022

Meta Estate Trust Switches to RON6.5M Net Profit in 2022. Meta Estate Trust (MET.RO), a holding company operating in the real estate sector and present on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced total revenue of RON21.7 million, up from RON3.1 million in the previous year, and a net profit of RON6.5 million, from a loss of RON2.4 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]