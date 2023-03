Arctic Stream 2022 Revenues Up 59% To RON82M, Net Profit Climbs 54% To RON6.75M

Arctic Stream 2022 Revenues Up 59% To RON82M, Net Profit Climbs 54% To RON6.75M. Arctic Stream, an integrator of IT infrastructure and security, in 2022 posted RON82 million revenues, up 59%, and net profit worth RON6.75 million, 54% higher on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]