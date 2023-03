Impact Developer&Contractor Posts RON210M Consolidated Revenues, RON99M Net Profit in 2022

Impact Developer&Contractor Posts RON210M Consolidated Revenues, RON99M Net Profit in 2022. Real estate developer Impact Developer&Contractor in 2022 registered consolidated revenues worth RON210 million from the sale of 275 housing units and RON99 million net profit, up 26% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]