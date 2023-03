Packaging Maker Promateris Reports RON172M Turnover, RON4.5M Net Profit for 2022

Packaging Maker Promateris Reports RON172M Turnover, RON4.5M Net Profit for 2022. Promateris reached RON172 million turnover in 2022, down 8% on the year. The company’s net profit stood at RON4.5 million, 75% lower than in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]