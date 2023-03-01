Romania to support Moldovan government carrying out reforms, advancing on European path
Mar 1, 2023
Romania to support Moldovan government carrying out reforms, advancing on European path.
The Romanian government will support the Moldovan government carrying out reforms, strengthening economy, resilience and national security, as well as advancing on the European path, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday at a joint news conference in Bucharest with his (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]