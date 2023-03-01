 
March 1, 2023

President Iohannis: Endorsing women for getting involved in the public and professional life must be permanent
President Iohannis: Endorsing women for getting involved in the public and professional life must be permanent.

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that women have a major contribution in terms of including on the public agenda some essential topics such as climate change and energy transition and underscored that their endorsement in getting involved in the public and professional life must be (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

SIF Muntenia Switches to RON93M Loss in 2022 Financial investment company SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) posted RON93 million net loss in 2022, after a RON405 million net profit in the previous year, the preliminary unaudited financial report on the Bucharest Stock Exchange shows.

Paval Holding Offering RON22M for 5% in Brick Maker Cemacon Paval Holding, the special purpose vehicle held by the Paval brothers who own DIY retailer Dedeman, intends to buy 5% in brick manufacturer Cemacon (CEON.RO), which is its remaining free float, from March 9 to March 22.

Alumil Rom Industry Reports RON109M Revenue And RON6.4M Net Profit For 2022 Romanian aluminum processor Alumil Rom Industry (ALU.RO) reported revenue of RON109 million for 2022, higher than RON91 million in 2021, and a net profit of RON6.4 million, compared to RON6 million in 2021.

Bockhold Seeks to Buy Remaining Shares in Brewer Martens Galati Bockhold NV Belgium, the fund that owns more than 97.75% in brewer Martens Galati (MABE.RO), wants to buy the remaining shares in the company and has made a tender offer, according to a stock exchange filing.

Ropharma Ends 2022 With RON555M Operating Revenue, Up 17% YoY Ropharma (RPH.RO), a pharmacy chain owned by entrepreneur Mihai Miron, ended 2022 with operating revenue of RON555 million, up 17% on the year, and a net profit of RON7 million, up 6% versus 2021, as per the company’s financial (...)

Transilvania Investments Alliance Ends 2022 With RON1.4B Assets And RON67M Net Profit Transilvania Investments Alliance (TRANSI.RO), the former SIF Transilvania, announces assets worth RON1.4 billion for 2022 versus RON1.5 billion in 2021.

Romcarbon Posts RON328M Revenue and RON9.4M Net Profit in 2022 Plastic packaging maker Romcarbon (ROCE.RO) posted RON328 million consolidated revenue in 2022, an increase of 12% year-on-year, while net profit went up to RON9.4 million from RON3 million in 2021.

 


