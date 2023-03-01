Messages of support from Bucharest to Athens authorities following train crash. MAE: No requests for consular assistance received from Romanians



Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message of support to the Greek people and the authorities in Athens, following Tuesday night’s tragic train accident in Greece in which at least 26 people died. “The Government of Romania stands with our Greek friends following the tragic train accident in (...)