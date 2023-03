Accor Group To Open A New Mercure Hotel In Bucharest In Fall 2023

Accor Group has signed a franchise agreement with local company Sab Serv Expres SRL for the opening of a new Mercure hotel in capital Bucharest in the fall of 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]