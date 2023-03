U.S. Supreme court overturns IRS fine given to Romanian businessman

U.S. Supreme court overturns IRS fine given to Romanian businessman. The United States Supreme Court recently decided to overturn a USD 2.72 mln fine given by the Internal Revenue Service to a U.S.-Romanian businessman. The court was split 5-4 as it sided with Alexandru Bittner, a dual U.S.-Romanian citizen who delayed filing reports to the IRS. The paperwork (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]