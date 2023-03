SIF Banat Crisana Ends 2022 with RON3.4B Assets

SIF Banat Crisana Ends 2022 with RON3.4B Assets. SIF Banat Crisana (SIF1.RO), a financial investment company that will soon change name to Lion Capital, announced its assets reached RON3.4 billion in 2022, compared with RON3.6 billion in the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]