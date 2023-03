Autonom Services’ 2022 Net Profit Almost Triples YoY To Over RON60M

Autonom Services’ 2022 Net Profit Almost Triples YoY To Over RON60M. Autonom Services, the mobility network controlled by brothers Marius and Dan Stefan, with bonds listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON61.5 million for 2022, up 173.4% versus RON22.5 million reported for (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]