RebelDot Seeks To Hire 100 Experts At Its Offices In Cluj-Napoca, Oradea And Copenhagen

RebelDot Seeks To Hire 100 Experts At Its Offices In Cluj-Napoca, Oradea And Copenhagen. RebelDot, a Cluj-based software development company, seeks to recruit 100 experts in 2023 and thus reach 280 employees at its offices in Cluj-Napoca, Oradea and Copenhagen, company representatives said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]