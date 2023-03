Dafora Medias Revenue Shrinks 86% to RON11.9M in 2022

Dafora Medias Revenue Shrinks 86% to RON11.9M in 2022. Drilling company Dafora Medias (DAFR.RO) posted RON11.9 million revenue in 2022, 85.8% lower than the RON83.6 million of the previous year, ZF has calculated from the data in the company’s financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]