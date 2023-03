BRK Financial Posts Consolidated Loss of RON20M in 2022

BRK Financial Posts Consolidated Loss of RON20M in 2022. BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only stockbroker listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted RON19.77 million consolidated loss in 2022, compared with RON16.3 million consolidated net profit in 2021, its filing with the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]