Romcarbon Posts RON328M Revenue and RON9.4M Net Profit in 2022. Plastic packaging maker Romcarbon (ROCE.RO) posted RON328 million consolidated revenue in 2022, an increase of 12% year-on-year, while net profit went up to RON9.4 million from RON3 million in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]