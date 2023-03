Vrancart’s 2022 Net Profit Triples YoY To Over RON20M

Vrancart’s 2022 Net Profit Triples YoY To Over RON20M. Corrugated cardboard manufacturer Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO), a company in which the Paval brothers - founders of the most powerful Romanian entrepreneurial business, Dedeman, own almost a fifth of the share capital, reported a net profit of RON20.2 million for 2022, up 218.6% from the net profit (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]