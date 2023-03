Altur Slatina Reports RON2.7M Net Profit For 2022 Vs RON7M Loss In 2021

Altur Slatina Reports RON2.7M Net Profit For 2022 Vs RON7M Loss In 2021. Auto parts manufacturer Altur Slatina (ALT.RO) on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON2.7 million for 2022 from a loss of RON7 million in 2021, as per its preliminary financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]