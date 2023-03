SIF Oltenia Ends 2022 with RON2.2B Assets

SIF Oltenia Ends 2022 with RON2.2B Assets. Financial investment company SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) posted RON2.2 billion assets in 2022, down from the RON2.4 billion of 2021. Net profit on the other hand, increased from RON37.6 million to RON165 million, the company’s report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]