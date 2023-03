Rompetrol Well Services Sees 17% in Operating Revenue to RON53M in 2022

Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO), Rompetrol's oil services division, ended 2022 with operating revenue of RON53 million, up 17% year-on-year, and a net profit of RON2.6 million, 62% higher than in 2021.