Romcab Targu Mures Reports RON72M Net Profit For 2022, Up 20% YoY

Romcab Targu Mures Reports RON72M Net Profit For 2022, Up 20% YoY. Romanian fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO), indirectly held by businessman Zoltan Prosszer, on Wednesday reported revenue of RON2.1 billion for 2022, slightly higher than in 2021, and a net profit of RON72 million, up 20% versus (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]