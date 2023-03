Iproeb Bistrita 2022 Net Profit Almost Sixfold Higher YoY At RON22M

Romanian cable maker Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO) reported a net profit of RON21.9 million for 2022, up 467% from RON3.86 million reported for 2021.