SIF Muntenia Switches to RON93M Loss in 2022. Financial investment company SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) posted RON93 million net loss in 2022, after a RON405 million net profit in the previous year, the preliminary unaudited financial report on the Bucharest Stock Exchange shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]