Paval Holding Offering RON22M for 5% in Brick Maker Cemacon

Paval Holding Offering RON22M for 5% in Brick Maker Cemacon. Paval Holding, the special purpose vehicle held by the Paval brothers who own DIY retailer Dedeman, intends to buy 5% in brick manufacturer Cemacon (CEON.RO), which is its remaining free float, from March 9 to March 22. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]