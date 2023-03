Alumil Rom Industry Reports RON109M Revenue And RON6.4M Net Profit For 2022

Alumil Rom Industry Reports RON109M Revenue And RON6.4M Net Profit For 2022. Romanian aluminum processor Alumil Rom Industry (ALU.RO) reported revenue of RON109 million for 2022, higher than RON91 million in 2021, and a net profit of RON6.4 million, compared to RON6 million in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]