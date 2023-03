Bockhold Seeks to Buy Remaining Shares in Brewer Martens Galati

Bockhold Seeks to Buy Remaining Shares in Brewer Martens Galati. Bockhold NV Belgium, the fund that owns more than 97.75% in brewer Martens Galati (MABE.RO), wants to buy the remaining shares in the company and has made a tender offer, according to a stock exchange filing. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]