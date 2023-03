Ropharma Ends 2022 With RON555M Operating Revenue, Up 17% YoY

Ropharma Ends 2022 With RON555M Operating Revenue, Up 17% YoY. Ropharma (RPH.RO), a pharmacy chain owned by entrepreneur Mihai Miron, ended 2022 with operating revenue of RON555 million, up 17% on the year, and a net profit of RON7 million, up 6% versus 2021, as per the company’s financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]