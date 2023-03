Transilvania Investments Alliance Ends 2022 With RON1.4B Assets And RON67M Net Profit

Transilvania Investments Alliance Ends 2022 With RON1.4B Assets And RON67M Net Profit. Transilvania Investments Alliance (TRANSI.RO), the former SIF Transilvania, announces assets worth RON1.4 billion for 2022 versus RON1.5 billion in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]