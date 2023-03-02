ROCA Industry reports combined revenues of almost Lei 400 mn in 2022 and aims to list on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange this year



The Holding companies thus register an increase of 24% compared to the previous year. ROCA Industry targets a cumulative turnover of EUR 150 million this year and pan-European operational and geographical expansion, while it already holds a top 3 company in Europe within its portfolio. The (...)