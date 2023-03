COMCM Constanta Reports RON1.2M Revenue For 2022, Down 90% YoY

COMCM Constanta Reports RON1.2M Revenue For 2022, Down 90% YoY. Romanian building materials producer COMCM Constanta (CMCM.RO) on Thursday reported total revenue of RON1.2 million for end-2022, down almost 90% versus 2021, as per the company’s annual preliminary results. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]