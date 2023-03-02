LIFE IS HARD’s turnover reaches 25 million lei, and a net profit of 4.5 million lei in 2022

LIFE IS HARD’s turnover reaches 25 million lei, and a net profit of 4.5 million lei in 2022. LIFE IS HARD (LIH), a technology company listed on BVB, AeRo market, ended 2022 growing all relevant business indicators. The company reached a turnover of 25 million lei and a net profit of 4.5 million lei. At the same time, the liquidity and solvency levels – indicators that confirm the... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]