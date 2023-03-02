Ambassador of Ukraine in Bucharest: Friday, technical consultations regarding works on Bystroe Canal

Ambassador of Ukraine in Bucharest: Friday, technical consultations regarding works on Bystroe Canal. The Ambassador of Ukraine in Bucharest, Ihor Prokopchuk, informed on Thursday that technical consultations will take place on Friday with the Romanian side in connection with the works carried out on the Bastroe Canal. “There were a series of steps that were taken by both sides in connection (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]