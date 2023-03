Port Operator Oil Terminal Starts Talks with Iulius Group over 38 Ha Plot in Constanta

Port Operator Oil Terminal Starts Talks with Iulius Group over 38 Ha Plot in Constanta. State-run Oil Terminal (OIL.RO) received approval from the Energy Ministry to start negotiations with real estate developer Iulius Group on a EUR815 million urban regeneration project in Constanta. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]