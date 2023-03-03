Romanian salt company Salrom reports record profits in 2022, ahead of planned BVB listing

Romanian salt company Salrom reports record profits in 2022, ahead of planned BVB listing. The Romanian National Salt Company (Salrom) made a net profit of RON 141.7 mln last year, up 135.4% compared to 2021, according to the annual report of Fondul Proprietatea (FP), the company's minority shareholder (49%). Operating revenues increased by 39% to RON 521 mln (EUR 104 mln), News.ro (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]