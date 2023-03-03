Air Claim asks insolvency of Romanian state-controlled air carrier Blue Air

Air Claim asks insolvency of Romanian state-controlled air carrier Blue Air. Air Claim, specializing in the recovery of fees and compensations from air companies cancelling their flights, is the first creditor that requested the opening of the insolvency proceedings against the Blue Air company, currently controlled by the Romanian state, according to a note submitted (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]