State-controlled Oil Terminal in talks over EUR 0.8 bln urban regeneration contract with Iulius Group
Mar 3, 2023
Oil Terminal, a company controlled by the Romanian state (60%), received the approval of the Ministry of Energy to kick off negotiations with Iulius Group, controlled by Iulian Dascălu, for a massive urban regeneration project in Constanta estimated to cost over EUR 0.8 bln. The developer will (...)
