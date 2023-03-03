|
Dacia Set to Near 2019 Production Level in 2023
Dacia Set to Near 2019 Production Level in 2023.
Dacia is likely to be heading again to annual output of 350,000 cars in Mioveni as the parts crunch is overcome.
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
So Far, So Good
By Vlad Popescu Already more than a week has passed since I have watched “La Haine,” one of the movies present on the very face of French cinematography through both its message and influence worldwide. It has been a very anticipated experience ever since I’d heard the short “jusqu’ici tout... (...)
First 2023 edition of Fuckup Nights Bucharest to be held on March 9
Andreea Pipernea, CEO of NN Pensii, Andrei Bijutescu, CEE Regional Partner TikTok at Httpool, Sandra Ecobescu, President of Calea Victoriei Foundation, Dan Boabeș, Country Manager at Black Cab and Diana Mihăilă, First Master Professional Organizer in Romania, will speak about the vital role played (...)
P3 Logistic Parks completed transactions totalling 98,500 m2 in 2022
P3 Logistic Parks (“P3”) announces the results of its leasing activity in Romania during 2022. The evolution of the retail, logistics and transport sectors, together with the suite of modern facilities available in the industrial park on the A1 motorway have brought the European developer (...)
JLL advised Side Grup in the 1500 sqm lease transaction in CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal
JLL Romania advised SIDE GRUP, the national market leader in cleaning and hygiene, in the lease of 1,500 sqm in CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal, the first industrial park with air cargo terminal in Romania, developed by CTP Romania. Side Grup was established in 2003 and is specializes in the (...)
Telekom Romania Mobile Gets Back Its Digital Division From Orange
Telekom Romania Mobile, a mobile phone operator with more than 4 million customers, which is held by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom and Greece’s OTE, made an unexpected move by bringing back its digital division, including its leader, Gabriel (...)
Nuclearelectrica launches the first stage of the 2023 CSR project selection - "Nucleus of Care", with an allocated budget of 2 million lei
SN Nuclearelectrica SA launches the first stage of the 2023 CSR and community involvement project selection – “Nucleus of Care”, as part of the company’s social responsibility platform. The budget allocated to the first stage is 2 million lei. The competition is open to projects that are part of (...)
A recent collective handbook of diplomacy
By Ioan Voicu* The Palgrave Handbook of Diplomatic Reform and Innovation, London ,Palgrave Macmillan, 2023, 758 pages is a collective work co-authored by a group of 40 scholars and practitioners from some 30 countries. It offers a critical look at the contemporary practice of diplomacy (...)
