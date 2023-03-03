Shares of Romanian state-owned energy companies surge on high dividend expectations

Shares of Romanian state-owned energy companies surge on high dividend expectations. The shares of Romanian state-controlled energy companies have recorded significant gains on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in the last week due to strong profits recorded in 2022 and a Government decision forcing them to pay 90% of the earnings to investors as dividends. The BET-NG index, which (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]