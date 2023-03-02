Floresti commune near Cluj-Napoca remains popular option for real estate prices
Mar 2, 2023
Floresti commune near Cluj-Napoca remains popular option for real estate prices.
Cluj-Napoca has seen some of the most remarkable upgrades in facilities and infrastructures, but it all comes with a price. Often touted as the most expensive Romanian city even above Bucharest, many people resort to nearby communes like Florești. According to recent data published by the real (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]