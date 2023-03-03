Romanian citizen arrested in California for stealing USD 5 mln from COVID relief fund

Romanian citizen arrested in California for stealing USD 5 mln from COVID relief fund. Constantin Sandu from Romania, a suspected organized crime figure, was arrested and charged in the U.S. for masterminding a scheme to steal more than USD 5 million in California unemployment insurance benefits. The funds were meant to help workers impacted by the pandemic. Sandu, 33, along (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]