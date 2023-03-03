1,700-year-old Roman sarcophagus accidentally destroyed in Romanian cemetery
A rare, 1,700-year-old sarcophagus with an inscription dating from the second century and the carved face of Medusa in stone was destroyed by an excavator in the cemetery of Alba Iulia, Romania. A local resident, who understood that there could be a major archaeological discovery at hand, (...)
