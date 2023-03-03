Romania Computer and Electronics Market Up 8.6% in Value, Down 5% in Volume in 2022



Romanians spent almost EUR5 billion on electronics, home appliances, cell phones and IT products in 2022, a record high for the Romanian market, which stood at only one quarter of the current value in 2010, ZF has calculated from information from the sector. The year 2010 was the lowest point (...)