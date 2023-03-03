 
Romania Computer and Electronics Market Up 8.6% in Value, Down 5% in Volume in 2022
Romania Computer and Electronics Market Up 8.6% in Value, Down 5% in Volume in 2022.

Romanians spent almost EUR5 billion on electronics, home appliances, cell phones and IT products in 2022, a record high for the Romanian market, which stood at only one quarter of the current value in 2010, ZF has calculated from information from the sector. The year 2010 was the lowest point (...)

So Far, So Good By Vlad Popescu Already more than a week has passed since I have watched “La Haine,” one of the movies present on the very face of French cinematography through both its message and influence worldwide. It has been a very anticipated experience ever since I’d heard the short “jusqu’ici tout... (...)

First 2023 edition of Fuckup Nights Bucharest to be held on March 9 Andreea Pipernea, CEO of NN Pensii, Andrei Bijutescu, CEE Regional Partner TikTok at Httpool, Sandra Ecobescu, President of Calea Victoriei Foundation, Dan Boabeș, Country Manager at Black Cab and Diana Mihăilă, First Master Professional Organizer in Romania, will speak about the vital role played (...)

P3 Logistic Parks completed transactions totalling 98,500 m2 in 2022 P3 Logistic Parks (“P3”) announces the results of its leasing activity in Romania during 2022. The evolution of the retail, logistics and transport sectors, together with the suite of modern facilities available in the industrial park on the A1 motorway have brought the European developer (...)

JLL advised Side Grup in the 1500 sqm lease transaction in CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal JLL Romania advised SIDE GRUP, the national market leader in cleaning and hygiene, in the lease of 1,500 sqm in CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal, the first industrial park with air cargo terminal in Romania, developed by CTP Romania. Side Grup was established in 2003 and is specializes in the (...)

Telekom Romania Mobile Gets Back Its Digital Division From Orange Telekom Romania Mobile, a mobile phone operator with more than 4 million customers, which is held by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom and Greece’s OTE, made an unexpected move by bringing back its digital division, including its leader, Gabriel (...)

Nuclearelectrica launches the first stage of the 2023 CSR project selection - "Nucleus of Care", with an allocated budget of 2 million lei SN Nuclearelectrica SA launches the first stage of the 2023 CSR and community involvement project selection – “Nucleus of Care”, as part of the company’s social responsibility platform. The budget allocated to the first stage is 2 million lei. The competition is open to projects that are part of (...)

A recent collective handbook of diplomacy By Ioan Voicu* The Palgrave Handbook of Diplomatic Reform and Innovation, London ,Palgrave Macmillan, 2023, 758 pages is a collective work co-authored by a group of 40 scholars and practitioners from some 30 countries. It offers a critical look at the contemporary practice of diplomacy (...)

 


